Cardi B Honored By The City Of Detroit [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2017 LudaDay Celebrity Basketball Game

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Cardi B is having an amazing year thus far. From hitting number one on the Billboard charts with her hit single “Bodak Yellow” to being proposed to this past weekend to by her boo Offset, we are so happy for her. In a Facebook video she posted fans found out Cardi was honored by the city of Detroit with the Spirit of Detroit Award.

Cardi mentioned that everyday she wants to uplift people and talk about positive things. When people go to her social media pages that’s just what they will see. It meant the world to Cardi to receive this award and we can’t wait to see what the rest of this year has in store for her.

