Cardi B’s Next Single Could Possibly Feature Beyoncè

Cardi B is living her best life, she made history with her single “Bodak Yellow” and according to Rap-Up she’s about to work with Beyoncè. That’s right Queen B might be working on Cardi’s next hit “Wet.” Cardi B’s engineer Ashby posted a picture in his Instagram stories that revealed she would be working with Beyoncè.
Under his story he had emoji eyes and wrote, “Wow this feature is big.” During Made in America Festival, Cardi met with Beyoncè and Jay-Z. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Cardi said, “They just said hi. No, they said a lot of other beautiful stuff. I don’t want to air stuff like that out, but I met her. I met Beyoncé, y’all! It was real. It wasn’t Photoshopped!”
Made In America Moments… —————————————————–This was one of my favorite MIA moments. I actually caught a posed photo similar to the one that was posted. I just found this one to be way more interesting. This pic is an example of taking full advantage of an opportunity & platform you've been given. No excuses. Just grinding and determination. Ambition, focus and hard work. Knowing where Cardi has come from, to then reach a plateau of destroying the Made in America Festival stage is pretty Epic. Most people aren't fortunate enough to meet The entertainers, actors, athletes or anyone they admire, look up to, idolize or respect. The smile on Cardi's face is a genuine and says it all. It's actually the smile I see when anyone meets the queen. And then when you come to meet that person and they happen to be the coolest and sweetest ever, it amplifies your admiration for them 100 times over. Say what you want but Cardi B represents the struggle. The Grind. How to turn your negative into a positive. Her personality proves she's a star. Anyway, one of my fav moments this past wknd.
During that interview she talked about her much anticipated debut album. She said, “I’m a little nervous to put the project out but I think it’s gonna do pretty good. It’s a lot of pressure on me. Everybody is waiting to see what I’m gonna have next and it’s like, I hope people love it. But I have confidence. I’m really good.” If Beyoncè is working on the new Cardi single we can’t wait to hear it and are excited about the album.
