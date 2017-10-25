Cardi B’s Next Single Could Possibly Feature Beyoncè

Cardi B is living her best life, she made history with her single “Bodak Yellow” and according to Rap-Up she’s about to work with Beyoncè. That’s right Queen B might be working on Cardi’s next hit “Wet.” Cardi B’s engineer Ashby posted a picture in his Instagram stories that revealed she would be working with Beyoncè.

Under his story he had emoji eyes and wrote, “Wow this feature is big.” During Made in America Festival, Cardi met with Beyoncè and Jay-Z. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Cardi said, “They just said hi. No, they said a lot of other beautiful stuff. I don’t want to air stuff like that out, but I met her. I met Beyoncé, y’all! It was real. It wasn’t Photoshopped!”

During that interview she talked about her much anticipated debut album. She said, “I’m a little nervous to put the project out but I think it’s gonna do pretty good. It’s a lot of pressure on me. Everybody is waiting to see what I’m gonna have next and it’s like, I hope people love it. But I have confidence. I’m really good.” If Beyoncè is working on the new Cardi single we can’t wait to hear it and are excited about the album.

