0 reads Leave a comment
Congrats are in order for Offset and Cardi B!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Migos rapper proposed to Cardi B during a concert in Philly tonight (October 27), totally catching her (and the entire Wells Fargo Center) by surprise. It was classic, too. A proposal was rumored a few weeks ago, but this definitely sealed the deal.
SEE ALSO: The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl
Watch Offset get down one knee on stage to ask Cardi B for an epic “forevaaa” in the video below…
The Latest:
- Offset Proposes To Cardi B Onstage! [VIDEO]
- Mary J. Blige Requests Nearly $6 Million From Estranged Husband
- April Ryan “Persisted” After Nearly Quitting Over Sean Spicer’s Demeaning Remark [VIDEO]
- Peter Gunz Blames Amina Buddafly For His Cheating [VIDEO]
19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty
1. That’s a whole lot of ass.1 of 19
2. Get low booty.2 of 19
3. BET booty.3 of 19
4. All white everything booty.4 of 19
5. Back that booty up.5 of 19
6. Modest booty.6 of 19
7. From the front, booty.7 of 19
8. Sexy booty.8 of 19
9. Side booty.9 of 19
10. Fan love booty.10 of 19
11. Uncensored booty.11 of 19
12. Peek-a-boo booty.12 of 19
13. Relaxed booty.13 of 19
14. Pink latex booty.14 of 19
15. Hip hop booty.15 of 19
16. Sheer booty.16 of 19
17. Furry booty.17 of 19
18. Strip tease booty.18 of 19
19. Bad b*tch booty.19 of 19
comments – Add Yours