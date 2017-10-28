Videos
Offset Proposes To Cardi B Onstage! [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Congrats are in order for Offset and Cardi B!

The Migos rapper proposed to Cardi B during a concert in Philly tonight (October 27), totally catching her (and the entire Wells Fargo Center) by surprise. It was classic, too. A proposal was rumored a few weeks ago, but this definitely sealed the deal.

Watch Offset get down one knee on stage to ask Cardi B for an epic “forevaaa” in the video below…


Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

