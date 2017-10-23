Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Broken Down For People In The Suburbs [VIDEO]

Cardi B has made history with her hit song “Bodak Yellow.” On a Facebook video shared by Ali Spagnola, she is not only rapping the lyrics, but also breaking down what the words mean. On the page in the comments section some don’t like the fact that she is doing this. Spagnola mentioned that in the song Cardi B is talking about not being a stripper, wearing expensive shoes and people that are hating on her lifestyle.

Spagnola in the video is even re-creating the beat to the song by using glasses filled with water and striking them with an instrument. She wants people to share the video and let people know exactly what she is saying. What do you think of this video she created?

