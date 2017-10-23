News You Can't Use
Special K Is Tired Of Hearing Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K

Posted 1 hour ago
Special K is confused by the amount of times and places he hears Cardi B‘s song, “Bodak Yellow” playing. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not just a few places he has coincidentally heard it; it feels more like everybody has got it spinning. From the funeral home Special K called, to Lowes, to the courthouse… it’s everywhere!

Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K in this edition of the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

