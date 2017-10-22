Special K Talks To D Fresh About What Inspired Him To Write “Pants Up Guns Down” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The world got introduced to D Fresh on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” today. D Fresh might only be 12, but he has accomplished so much thus far in his life. He came to the show to talk about his song called, “Pants Up Guns Down.”

D Fresh wants this song to be a movement and wants it to help the community. He mentioned that as a young man it is embarrassing to not only yourself, but to your community to have your pants down like that. He also wants the gun violence to stop. Special K wants this song to go viral and is so proud of this young man. Check out the song and let us know what you think.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 37 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 1. Sam Cooke (1931-1964) 1 of 37 2. Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) 2 of 37 3. Lyman Bostock, Jr. (1950-1978) 3 of 37 4. DeShaun Holton – Stage name Proof (1973-2006) 4 of 37 5. Tupac Shakur (1971-1996) 5 of 37 6. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997) 6 of 37 7. Magnolia Shorty (1982-2010) 7 of 37 8. Scott LaRock (1962-1987) 8 of 37 9. Jam Master Jay (1965-2002) 9 of 37 10. Selena (1971-1995) 10 of 37 11. Soulja Slim (1977-2003) 11 of 37 12. Freaky Tah (1971-1999) 12 of 37 13. Mac Dre (1970-2004) 13 of 37 14. M-Bone (1989-2011) 14 of 37 15. Malcolm X (1925-1965) 15 of 37 16. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) 16 of 37 17. Ennis Cosby (1969-1997) 17 of 37 18. Camouflauge (1981-2003) 18 of 37 19. Peter Tosh (1944-1987) 19 of 37 20. Medgar Evers (1925-1963) 20 of 37 21. Dolla (1987-2009) 21 of 37 22. John Lennon (1940-1980) 22 of 37 23. Slim Dunkin (1987-2011) 23 of 37 24. Roger Troutman (1951-1999) 24 of 37 25. Rebecca Schaeffer (1967-1989) 25 of 37 26. Lamont Coleman aka Big L (1974-1999) 26 of 37 27. Lil Phat (1992-2012) 27 of 37 28. Lana Clarkson (1962-2003) 28 of 37 29. VL Mike (1976-2008) 29 of 37 30. Dorothy Stratten (1960-1980) 30 of 37 31. Huey Newton (1942-1989) 31 of 37 32. Sabotage (1973-2003) 32 of 37 33. Gianni Versace (1946-1997) 33 of 37 34. James R. Jordan (1936-1993) 34 of 37 35. Phil Hartman (1948-1998) 35 of 37 36. Patrick Hawkins aka Fat Pat (1970-1998) 36 of 37 37. John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) 37 of 37 Skip ad Continue reading Special K Talks To D Fresh About What Inspired Him To Write “Pants Up Guns Down” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence We have all heard the saying ‘Guns Don’t Kill, People Do’. . . well, actually, it’s the combination of the two. Every year in the U.S., an average of more than 100,000 people are the victims of gun violence. Some survive but many do not. Here are just a few familiar faces and names of folks from different walks of life who did not survive.