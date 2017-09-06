Special K On Women Who Know All The Words To Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE]

According to Special K, there is something unique about women who can rap all the words to Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow.” He cautions men about some of the tendencies they might have, in every area from childcare to dating. Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K’s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K’s Top 5 Ghetto Snacks [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Special K Got Extra With Grapes & Made Everyone Uncomfortable [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Cardi B Revealed Why “Bodak Yellow” Is Called “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj Should Hop On A Track With Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]