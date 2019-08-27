Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!

The fast food chain’s first “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available to customers at a store in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta’s SunTrust Park this week, according to CNN.

Beyond Meat has been a big craze spreading the nation, so much so, even Burger King added an Impossible Burger to their menu countrywide. KFC, however, is the first fast-food restaurant to offer Beyond Meat fried chicken to their menu.

KFC will offer it’s Smyrna location customers their Beyond Fried Chicken in nuggets and boneless wings. Prices range from $1.99-$8.49, depending on the quantity ordered. No word yet on when KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken”will be available in additional restaurants.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

