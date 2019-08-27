CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!

The fast food chain’s first “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available to customers at a store in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta’s SunTrust Park this week, according to CNN.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Beyond Meat has been a big craze spreading the nation, so much so, even Burger King added an Impossible Burger to their menu countrywide. KFC, however, is the first fast-food restaurant to offer Beyond Meat fried chicken to their menu.

KFC will offer it’s Smyrna location customers their Beyond Fried Chicken in nuggets and boneless wings. Prices range from $1.99-$8.49, depending on the quantity ordered. No word yet on when KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken”will be available in additional restaurants.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

4 photos Launch gallery

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

Continue reading Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

These famous folks will not be having any turkey this Thanksgiving.  Shout out to all the  Vegetarians and Vegans.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Fried chicken , KFC , vegan

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close