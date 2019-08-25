CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

RIP: Dem Franchise Boyz Member Buddie Has Passed Away

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Sad news from Atlanta on Sunday as Buddie (pictured second from left), one-fourth of the rap group Dem Franchize Boyz has reportedly passed away. The group confirmed the news via their Instagram account.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Part of the So So Def imprint, in mid-2005, DFB grew from under the height of Atlanta’s crunk era with records such as “White Tee” and moved into the snap era with singles such as  “I Think They Like Me” before hitting it big with “Lean With It, Rock With It”.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black Music Firsts
Cathy Hughes and Dyana Williams
8 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

RIP: Dem Franchise Boyz Member Buddie Has Passed Away was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Buddie , Cancer , dem franchize boyz

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close