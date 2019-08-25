Sad news from Atlanta on Sunday as Buddie (pictured second from left), one-fourth of the rap group Dem Franchize Boyz has reportedly passed away. The group confirmed the news via their Instagram account.

Part of the So So Def imprint, in mid-2005, DFB grew from under the height of Atlanta’s crunk era with records such as “White Tee” and moved into the snap era with singles such as “I Think They Like Me” before hitting it big with “Lean With It, Rock With It”.

RIP: Dem Franchise Boyz Member Buddie Has Passed Away https://t.co/4I8i1Ixq2F — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 25, 2019

