Ray J & Princess Love are Expecting Again! [PHOTO]

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are about to have another baby. The “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood ” couple is expecting their second child together. They announced the big news on social media and Princess is one of the prettiest pregnant women ever.

Ray J and Princess Love Are Expecting Their Second Child https://t.co/QIFrByAp85 — lovebscott (@lovebscott) August 26, 2019

Ray J posted this pic with the caption, reading, “Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest@princesslove.”

Congratulations to the Norwoods on their growing family.

