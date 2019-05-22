Adrienne Bailon Agrees With Meagan Good, Saying She’s Faces Judgement From Churchgoers Too

Adrienne Bailon is feeling the pressure when it comes to her Christian faith. On a recent episode of The Real, Adrienne spoke openly about the judgment she’s received from church folks and feeling insecure when she visits her place of worship.

The talk show host and actress is married to gospel singer Israel Houghton and their union came with a bit of controversy after folks accused her to entering a relationship with Israel while he was still married to his first wife, Meleasa.

“They say ‘Come as you are,’ but do you make people feel that way?” she asked. “And I have found places and churches and incredible people who actually just don’t call themselves Christians, but they are Christ-like in the way they love people. So I’m grateful for that and I also don’t make excuses for myself. I’m not perfect.” She also said the opinions of others have made her hyper-aware of the styles of clothes she wears, as she’s regularly called out for showing too much skin.

Adrienne’s comments mirror a similar sentiment felt by actress Meagan Good. She told D.L. Hughley she doesn’t attend church that often because she doesn’t feel welcome there. Good’s husband, DeVon Franklin, is a best-selling author, motivational speaker, and part-time preacher.

“It’s unfortunate because we’re supposed to be the biggest lovers,” Adrienne said. “And it’s like even if you disagree with someone or you don’t think what they’re doing is right, you’re supposed to mind your own business and pray for that person. Other times, you’re supposed to correct in love if that’s what God told you to do. And there was no correction in love. It was like a complete assault.”

What do you think? Are believers dropping the ball when it comes to accepting people seeking a relationship with The Lord?

