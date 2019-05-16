CLOSE
Did Trey Songz Have A Baby?

Trey Songz Visits 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Female fans are currently in a tizzy with a possible birth announcement from none other than Trey Songz.

The sexy R&B crooner, posted a black and white picture of an adult hand holding the foot of an infant on Instagram today.

Fans immediately responded with a mixture of well-wishes and sheer disbelief.

The VA native has been previously romantically linked to celebs like Lori Harvey and Lauren London.

This story is still developing. No official announcement has currently been made.

