Female fans are currently in a tizzy with a possible birth announcement from none other than Trey Songz.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The sexy R&B crooner, posted a black and white picture of an adult hand holding the foot of an infant on Instagram today.
Fans immediately responded with a mixture of well-wishes and sheer disbelief.
The VA native has been previously romantically linked to celebs like Lori Harvey and Lauren London.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
This story is still developing. No official announcement has currently been made.
7 Reasons Why Trey Songz Still Reps VA
7 Reasons Why Trey Songz Still Reps VA
1. He’s creative! Trey Songz is in good company when it comes to artistry. Other musicians from the commonwealth include Chris Brown, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliot and D’Angelo.Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2. He loves home base but is not afraid to see the world.Source:Instagram 2 of 7
3. He’s got that classic VA humor -- “yo Mumma”Source:Instagram 3 of 7
4. He’s not afraid of his roots and sees the value in history.Source:Instagram 4 of 7
5. Yes! Virginia is for lovers!Source:Instagram 5 of 7
6. He enjoys good food!Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. He knows the value in mixing politics and entertainment.Source:Instagram 7 of 7
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Radio Host Fired After Comparing The Royal Baby To A Chimp
- Queen Latifah Mothers Child With Longtime Partner [PHOTOS]
- How To Win Money From The Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM! [CONTEST]
Did Trey Songz Have A Baby? was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com