Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24 As Part Of #YouKnowMe Hashtag

That particular tweet garnered thousands of responses, while the hashtag itself went viral. Not only did many everyday women share their stories, including the decisions behind why they needed to go that route, so did a few well-known individuals in the entertainment industry.

According to the Los Angeles Times, actress Keke Palmer was one of those women.

“I was 24, in Europe, very far away from home,” she reportedly tweeted. “I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother.🖤#YouKnowMe”

The star, now 25, decided to delete the tweet afterward though. In place of it, she talked about how Twitter can often be not the best place to share private, sensitive information. However, she still discussed her anger and sadness over the abortion ban being signed into law in the Southern state:

Twitter is sometimes too flat and too short to express intimate sentiments. Words without context, very annoying. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) May 16, 2019

I am disheartened about hearing the news in Alabama. I feel as if women rights laws are going backwards. Individual choice is being taken. I’m truly so confused at the world rn and the policies that follow. #YouKnowMe — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) May 16, 2019

Making individual choices is not a betrayal to your faith. Mainly, because God knows your heart and your journey. God never judges. I hate that it’s always a this vs that, instead of an “I understand YOUR PERSPECTIVE.” — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) May 16, 2019

To better understand why Palmer and so many other women felt it necessary to share their experiences and remove the stigma associated with abortions, it’s important to understand just how far this new law, and laws like it, goes.

According to CBS News, the restrictive Human Life Protection Act that was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey not only prohibits abortions, but it also penalizes doctors who go through with the procedure. It reclassifies this method of ending a pregnancy as a Class A felony, with doctors facing up to 99 years in prison for performing it. There aren’t any exceptions allowed for mothers-to-be who are victims of rape or incest.

Other states are reworking their own versions of abortion bans in the wake of this. For example, the state of Missouri, led by a Republican Senate, passed a bill to ban abortions after eight weeks this morning. They called it, Missouri Stands with the Unborn Act. Like Alabama, the only exceptions allowed if this bill becomes a law will be in situations where the mother’s health is at risk, but nothing for victims of rape and incest. The goal, it seems, for all of these state legislators, is to eventually prepare for the overturning of Roe v. Wade with the help of the majority Republican Supreme Court.