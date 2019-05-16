Charles Barkley Recounts Taking His Clothes off and Doing ‘Karate Kid’ Moves in a Fight

Charles Barkley has always been a presence physically in his prime during the late 80s-early 90s in the NBA. Now an analyst for TNT’s Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley shares with the crew and audience a time he got in a fight with a group of men at a Milwaukee bar.

As the NBA panel of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal quiz the history of the “Beer City,” a mugshot of Barkley appeared on the screen. The incident, which occurred in December 1991, had the 11-time All-Star forward confront whom he described as three “weightlifters.’

“I took all my clothes off because I had these three guys who were trying to beat me up,” Barkley said. “I wanted them to think I was crazy… I was improvising, I’m like the Marines.”

“This one guy kept standing right in front of me,” Barkley continued. “I said ‘wipe on, wipe off’ and two guys backed up. This one fool was standing right there and I hit his ass as hard as I could [laughs].”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The fight, as the Associated Press reports, occurred on December 22, 1991, following a game between Barkley’s Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Barkley would break the nose of a then 25-year-old James R. McCarthy in a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Citing documents from the police report, Barkley was leaving with a woman at the time when McCarthy confronted him.

“Charles, I hear you’re one of the baddest dudes in the NBA,” McCarthy would say walking up to Barkley. “You’re so tough on the court. Show me how tough you are.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It was there when Barkley shattered McCarthy’s face with his left fist. Charles was subsequently arrested from his hotel room later that morning. He was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, but was found not guilty claiming “self-defense.”

Check out the video below of Barkley’s “Karate Kid” confrontation:

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Charles Barkley Recounts Taking His Clothes off and Doing ‘Karate Kid’ Moves in a Fight was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Chris Mac Posted 22 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: