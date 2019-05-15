Young Money Rapper Gets Life For Double Murder

An artist affiliated with Lil Wayne‘s Young Money recording label imprint was sentenced this week to life in prison on a double murder conviction. Widner “Flow” Degruy was handed down the sentence on Tuesday (May 14) in connection to a 2015 Memorial Day case.

NOLA.com reports:

Degruy, 27, was convicted April 8 of two counts of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. A jury deliberated about 1 ½ hours before convicting Degruy, a rapper signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money record label, in 11-1 verdicts.

He pleaded guilty earlier to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the case.

In an impact statement read before Criminal District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier handed down Degruy’s sentence, the brothers’ mother, Sherry Strauss, said her children were her “everything.”

Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova read the statement on Strauss’ behalf as she sat in the gallery of the courtroom.

“In the beginning, I hated you,” Strauss wrote. “I considered you a monster. Today, I no longer hate you. I feel sorry for you.”

The Bishop brothers – 18-year-old Kendred, who went by the name Kirby, and 22-year-old Kendrick, a rap artist signed to Degruy’s record label who performed as MuddyCupBuddy – were gunned down inside a black Kia sedan in the 4800 block of Bright Drive around 5:45 a.m. on May 25, 2015.

The outlet adds that Degruy carried out the slaying because he believed the brothers stole $8,000 from him girlfriend’s car according to prosecutors, but Degruy put the slayings on his co-defendant, who received 20 years for cooperating and put the crime on Degruy.

D.L. Chandler Posted 20 hours ago

