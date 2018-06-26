Bill Russell Gives Charles Barkley The Middle Finger [VIDEO]

The undisputed highlight of Monday’s NBA Player Awards was this moment, courtesy of Hall Of Famers Bill Russell and Charles Barkley.

BILL RUSSELL GIVING THE BIRD TO CHARLES BARKLEY THE GREATEST pic.twitter.com/zGq2ZvFcgu — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 26, 2018

