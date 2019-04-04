Birdman Wants To Remove His Face Tattoos

Birdman wants a change.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the Cash Money CEO revealed that he would like to remove his face tattoos as a symbol and sign that he’s grown and matured.

Having already made amends with Juvenile (the two released an album Just Another Gangsta on Friday) and Lil Wayne, the Number One Stunna is ready to no longer be held down by his past reputation.

“I didn’t want to take the head [tattoos] off but I wanted to take the facials off,” Baby said. “I just felt like me being older, I would like to get it off.”

In a recent interview with Forbes, Baby and his brother/Cash Money co-founder Ronald “Slim” Williams discussed their empire and why the pressures of wanting to achieve more in the business world prompted him to make the decision regarding his infamous face tats.

“I just think at this point in my life, I don’t need that,” Baby told the publication. “That stereotypes you. It takes away from the business and certain things.”

Who pushed Birdman in this newfound direction regarding his ink? None other than former foe 50 Cent. Birdman shut down any potential shade Wendy would throw his way about his love of Toni Braxton, but gave props to 50, even saying the G-Unit head honcho gave him the name of the specialist who removed some of his tattoos.

“I was asking my partner 50. Shout out to 50 Cent,” Birdman said. “Cause he removed his tattoos and I wanted to go to somebody who can take these tats off my face.”

