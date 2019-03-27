Mannie Fresh Says A Joint Album With Him And Lil Wayne Is On The Way!

“Hell yeah! People are asking when are we’re going to do this, but it can’t interfere with Tha Carter,” Mannie said. “We have to let it get to the point where they feel like now go ahead you can do this. I get it, because it’s not just him. It’s Universal and all of that. The label is like, because Mannie is your dude, we’re allowing Mannie to do this. It ain’t got nothing to do with Universal. It would be purely just me. The world is definitely going to get those records. If I could’ve put it out with Universal it would’ve been out.”

This October marks 20 years since Wayne dropped his debut album, Tha Block Is Hot, which is absolutely crazy to consider. To Mannie, those songs will have a pure feeling to them. “I feel like it’s the Wayne that people want to hear. The format of those songs are even different from the two that are on this album. The format on “Start This S*** Off Right”—that wasn’t the way the song was put together. There were some people that felt it was too musical and they dumbed the song down,” he said.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He continued: “On the project that I’m putting out, you’re going to get the version of how the song was before it was touched. When you do something with people, you have to compromise. By no means am I arguing with it. At the end of the day, that’s Wayne’s baby. Tha Carter is his thing. I get it. Tha Carter was important to him. Wayne was gone for so long, so I knew why he was so protective of how he did this one. The cool thing is that there are some diehard Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne fans that want to hear Wayne over Mannie Fresh beats without engineers tampering with it or without a room full of people going, ‘It would be cool if we moved this here.’ So the ones you’re getting from me are the way Mannie Fresh would have did it. They are unreleased songs. Shit, I got about two albums worth of songs on Wayne.”

The two reunited on two records from Tha Carter V, “Start This S*** Off Right” and “Perfect Strangers” and are among the counterpoints for shaping Cash Money’s sound and decade of dominance in the South.

Are you here for a full Wayne project produced by Mannie?

RELATED: For The ’99 And The 2000: “Back That Azz Up” Turns 20

RELATED: Lil Wayne’s Rhymebook For Sale For $250K