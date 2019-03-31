Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards

At the NAACP Image Awards they honored some of the best and brightest in Black entertainment.

Jay-Z was awarded the President’s award while wife Beyonce was awarded with the Entertainer of the Year award. Before Beyonce even took the stage, a little controversy erupted.

“Power” actor Omari Hardwick greeted the Carters and as is pretty standard in Hollywood, kissed Beyonce on the cheek as they embraced. However, as the two were about to move on, Hardwick kissed Beyonce again, drawing plenty of ire and criticism on social media.

A respectable handshake would have worked just fine from Omari Hardwick. Women don’t need to be grabbed, hugged and kissed unless its your wife/girlfriend. Beyonce should have slapped him !pic.twitter.com/MqflX03BYU — Whorfery (@Whorfery) March 31, 2019

Omari Double kisses Beyoncé making her uncomfortable: The BeyHive: pic.twitter.com/eGgKBvIUid — IIAMJUPITER (@iiamjupiter) March 31, 2019

If anything, we know the BeyHive is going to react something serious but it was also those who don’t subscribe to the BeyHive that were upset at the gesture.

Omari Hardwick's wife after seeing him kiss Beyonce pic.twitter.com/OObRXe6EvD — Moogie (@boymeetsqueer) March 31, 2019

Jay Z's face when omari ghosted him on the handshake and B-lined for beyonce 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GsWCZfLt0X — tayö (@tayoshi2) March 31, 2019

Actor Omari Hardwick is currently receiving backlash from Beyoncé fans after it seemed like he tried to kiss her on the lips during the #NAACPImageAwards. pic.twitter.com/nt6KMpWFdU — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@PopAlarms) March 31, 2019

Omari Hardwick got too much dip on his chip!!! — 🔁 the 📷 (@xsteviej) March 31, 2019

I know what Omari Hardwick did to Beyonce with the kisses may seem trivial to some of you, but that's what literally happens when we greet some of your dads, brothers, boyfriends, colleagues and bosses. There are boundaries and he encroached… it's disconcerting — the smell of water (@ohphillia) March 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

