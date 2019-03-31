Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards

At the NAACP Image Awards they honored some of the best and brightest in Black entertainment.
Jay-Z was awarded the President’s award while wife Beyonce was awarded with the Entertainer of the Year award. Before Beyonce even took the stage, a little controversy erupted.
“Power” actor Omari Hardwick greeted the Carters and as is pretty standard in Hollywood, kissed Beyonce on the cheek as they embraced. However, as the two were about to move on, Hardwick kissed Beyonce again, drawing plenty of ire and criticism on social media.
If anything, we know the BeyHive is going to react something serious but it was also those who don’t subscribe to the BeyHive that were upset at the gesture.
