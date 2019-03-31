CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards

Leave a comment
2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Portraits

Source: J. Countess / Getty

At the NAACP Image Awards they honored some of the best and brightest in Black entertainment.

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jay-Z was awarded the President’s award while wife Beyonce was awarded with the Entertainer of the Year award. Before Beyonce even took the stage, a little controversy erupted.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Poweractor Omari Hardwick greeted the Carters and as is pretty standard in Hollywood, kissed Beyonce on the cheek as they embraced. However, as the two were about to move on, Hardwick kissed Beyonce again, drawing plenty of ire and criticism on social media.

If anything, we know the BeyHive is going to react something serious but it was also those who don’t subscribe to the BeyHive that were upset at the gesture.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At NAACP Image Awards was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Beyonce , kiss , Omari Hardwick

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close