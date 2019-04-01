Singer Tweet Speaks Out About Why She Won’t Attend Church Anymore, Compares Her Struggle To Le’Andria Johnson’s [VIDEO]

R&B singer Tweet is known for her beautiful voice and recently decided to speak out on why she doesn’t want to attend church anymore. According to the Christian Post, Tweet talked about experiencing a “culture shock” while attending and believes many churches “exploits Christians for monetary gain instead of caring for souls.”

During a conversation she had with her daughter, Shenice on social media she said, “I’m sick of it. Enough is enough. I’m tired. It’s coming out in the music, it’s coming out in interviews, it’s coming out. I’m saying what I wanna say. I’m not shading nobody, I’m telling my truth. And church has been the worst. I will not do church anymore. I love God, I have a relationship with God, but you won’t see me in nobody’s church house. I’m not giving nobody my tithes. I’m not giving 10 percent to nobody, period. That’s it. Sorry.”

After the release of her first album, Tweet shared that she sought the church after going through depression and alcoholism.

In 2016, she said, “I had to get my life together spiritually. It took a lot to compromise [on the last album]. It hurt a lot to not have nobody speak up for me. I was in a relationship and the guy had a baby on me. Everything was hitting the fan at the same time. I remember watching BET and Tonex [now known as B. Slade] was singing ‘Make Me Over.’… I was at my wits’ end. I was drinking every day, smoking three packs of cigarettes. It was like, come on, this can’t be life.”

Tweet will never let her faith go even though she will no longer attend church.

She said, “I’m a child of God. I’m still the apple of his eye…I am. A good apple too. People are using the church as a business now. I don’t see nobody after the heart or the souls of the people or anything like that. They’re more concerned about personal gain instead of gaining the souls, and that’s what’s sad. But I’m sorry. I’ve hung up my shouting shoes for the church. I will shout my way right in my house or in my car, or in the mall, or whatever. But you won’t see me in no pews, I’m sorry.”

During her video she also compared her experience to Le’Andria Johnson.

Tweet mentioned, “And I am Le’Andria. I feel you sister. You know what I mean? I’m her. I understand exactly what she is saying. When I saw that, she was me. I saw it. So until we can get back to that, to try and heal the people, you know what I mean? Using your gift for that that and not for monetary gain, the church is going to continue to decline. It’s not right. It’s not right.”

You can watch Tweet’s video below.

