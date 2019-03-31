Nipsey Hussle Shot To Death At Age 33

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
UPDATE 3/31/19 at 9:30PM: Nipsey Hussle has been confirmed dead in what law enforcement officers are saying is gang-related. According to TMZ, cops are looking for a black male in his 20s who “approached Nipsey and co. by foot Sunday afternoon and fired multiple shot … only to depart right after in what we’re told appeared to be a nearby waiting vehicle with a separate driver, who our sources say was female.”
Nipsey leaves behind his girlfriend, Lauren Londen and two children.
—
According to TMZ and multiple reports, Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.
Sources say Hussle was shot six times. Three people in total were shot according to LAPD with one person confirmed dead. Two others are considered to be in stable condition.
Just a few hours before his death, the rapper tweeted about his enemies.
This is a developing story.
