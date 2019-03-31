Nipsey Hussle Shot To Death At Age 33

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

UPDATE 3/31/19 at 9:30PM: Nipsey Hussle has been confirmed dead in what law enforcement officers are saying is gang-related. According to TMZ, cops are looking for a black male in his 20s who “approached Nipsey and co. by foot Sunday afternoon and fired multiple shot … only to depart right after in what we’re told appeared to be a nearby waiting vehicle with a separate driver, who our sources say was female.”

Nipsey leaves behind his girlfriend, Lauren Londen and two children.

—

According to TMZ and multiple reports, Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.

Sources say Hussle was shot six times. Three people in total were shot according to LAPD with one person confirmed dead. Two others are considered to be in stable condition.

LAPD confirms to ABC’s Alex Stone they responded to Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store at 3:20pm PT. 3 people shot. All were transported. One has died. Two are in stable condition. The suspect fled from the scene. — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕙 (@WashNews) March 31, 2019

Just a few hours before his death, the rapper tweeted about his enemies.

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

This is a developing story.

