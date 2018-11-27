U.N. Study Shows The Most Dangerous Place For Women May Be At Home

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A new U.N. study highlights a staggering truth for women across the globe–showing that women homicide victims are most likely to be killed at the hands of domestic partners or by a family member.

The study was conducted by the U.N.’s Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Titled, “Global Study On Homicide, gender-related killing of women and girls,” the study was released on Sunday to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. It is the first piece of research to coincide with a forthcoming report by the UNODC.

50,000 women killed by intimate partners or family members in 2017, making home the most dangerous place for women, finds new @UNODC report#UNNewsStory #16Days #ENDviolence #OrangeTheWorld https://t.co/sQb2i3Fb7J — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) November 26, 2018

Though men make up the majority of homicide victims, 87,000 women accounted for homicide cases. Out of that number 50,000 (or 58 percent) were killed by partners or family members. This would mean six women killed every hour, or 137 are killed every day, by people they know.

Although women & girls account for a far smaller share of total homicides than men, they bear by far the greatest burden of intimate partner/family‐related homicide, and intimate partner homicide – new @UNODC report 🔶 https://t.co/QhwoNN6Jst#UNNewsStory #16Days #ENDviolence pic.twitter.com/7PcpoOabO2 — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) November 26, 2018

Women in Africa faced the highest rate of intimate partner or family murder, (3.1 murders per 100,000 women), followed by women in the Americas (1.6). Women in the Caribbean face a high percentage of intimate partner/family killings but a low exposure to domestic violence, when compared with other regions, the study states.

Women is Asia accounted for the highest total number of female homicides in 2017 with 20,000 cases, with the rate of intimate partner or family murder at 0.9 murders per 100,000 women.

“Women continue to pay the highest price as a result of gender inequality, discrimination and negative stereotypes,” UNODC executive director Yury Fedotov said in an interview with Agence France-Presse. “The fact that women continue to be affected by this type of violence to a greater degree than men is indicative of an imbalance in power relations between women and men inside the domestic sphere.”

To combat the violence, the study supports several different preventative measures to reduce violence against women including early intervention domestic violence programs, education and criminal justice reform.

