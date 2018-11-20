Snoop Dogg Thanks Himself At His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Bossip.com:

Snoop Dogg was finally honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (Nov. 19, 2018), and it’s only right that the star thank those who got him to where he is today–which includes himself.

After paying tribute to several important figures in his life including his parents, his wife Shante Broadus, DJ Warren G, Dr. Dre, Jimmy Kimmel and Quincy Jones, Snoop went on to thank himself for getting him to where he was today.

“Last but not least, I want to thank me for believing in me,” he said. “I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive.”

“I want to thank me for trying to do more rights than wrong, I want to thank me for just being me at all times,” he continued. “Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf—.”

In addition to his wife and parents, Snoop’s daughter Cori Broadus and son Julian Corrie Broadus were in attendance to watch their dad do his thing.

Fellow music legend Pharrell Williams also was in attendance at Monday’s ceremony to support his friend and longtime collaborator. After Snoop’s star was unveiled, the pair greeted each other with big hugs before posing on the red carpet together.

Following the ceremony, Snoop shared a photo of himself to Twitter, kneeling alongside his star. Keeping it simple, the rapper captioned the shot, “Blessed #HollywoodWalkOfFame”

He also posted several photos and videos to Instagram, where he told his followers, “Thank. U I’ am humbled.”

