Snoop Dogg to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Snoop Dogg is getting a star on Hollywood Blvd and everyone is excited about it!

Snoop will receive the 2,651st star. His star will be placed outside of Jimmy Kimmel’s studio.

Snoop is also getting a biopic. Lee Daniels and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) will be involved.

Snoop has put out many hip hop albums, a reggae album and a gospel album. He recently released a cookbook, has a VH1 cooking show with his buddy Martha Stewart and is currently in a stage play, Redemption of a Dogg.

