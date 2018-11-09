Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Snoop Dogg stays busy, his newest project is a biopic.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Hot New Hip Hop reports, Snoop drew inspiration from the hit Netflix show Narcos. Uncle Snoop said he would like his life story to be told in different stages, dating back to the late 1960’s showcasing his parents. The story would then cover his childhood growing up the 1970’s and will eventually cover his budding rap career in the 1990’s.
SEE ALSO: Snoop Dogg And Kirk Franklin Team Up For ‘From Gangster To Gospel To Redemption’ Web Series [VIDEO]
Snoop mentioned that he has already gotten the ball rolling on the project. The untitled project is in conjunction with Lee Daniels and Ryan Coogler.
Snoop was briefly portrayed in Straight Outta Compton which was about the group N.W.A.
Currently Snoop is traveling the country in his new stage play, Redemption of a Dogg, alongside Tamar Braxton.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Angela Simmons Ex-Fiance Killed In His Home
- Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler
- Baby Dies From Diaper Rash After Wearing Maggot-Infested Pamper
Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works
Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works
1. Usher1 of 16
2. Salt n Pepa2 of 16
3. MC Hammer3 of 16
4. Prince4 of 16
5. Heavy D5 of 16
6. Natalie Cole6 of 16
7. Marvin Gaye7 of 16
8. Debbie Allen8 of 16
9. Oprah9 of 16
10. Aretha Franklin10 of 16
11. Diana Ross11 of 16
12. Patti Labelle12 of 16
13. Halle Berry13 of 16
14. Denzel Washington14 of 16
15. Michael Jordan15 of 16
16. Magic Johnson16 of 16
Snoop Dogg Says He’s Working On A Biopic was originally published on blackamericaweb.com