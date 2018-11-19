Unbelievable: Police Were Called After A Black Man Quoted This Classic Jay-Z Song

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Imagine you’re hanging out in your own backyard, talking on the phone with your brother, when the spirit takes over and you feel the need to quote a classic Jay-Z bar. Regular isht, right? Well, according to a new report, saying “I got 99 problems and bi**h ain’t one” nearly got one black man arrested for domestic violence.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From TMZ: Davon Eddington tells TMZ … he was in his backyard last week in Spring Hill, Tennessee drinking a beer and talking to his brother on the phone about LeBron James and the Lakers. Davon’s brother called him a bandwagon Lakers fan … to which Davon replied, “I got 99 problems, but a bitch ain’t one.” A neighbor, apparently overhearing the conversation, misinterpreted the lyric and told cops he thinks Davon’s beating his fiancee — who, BTW, was upstairs taking a bath.

Things nearly got hectic, but thankfully, police realized it was a false alarm:

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, cops raced to Davon’s home after the caller told them he heard Davon say he had “99 problems and this bitch ain’t one.” Davon says cops ultimately got to his house and onto his property with guns drawn before they realized it was a total misunderstanding, to say the least.

Davon Eddington told TMZ that the neighbor who called the cops can see into his backyard, which means that the man knew Eddington wasn’t putting hands on anyone.

“He has a two-story, so he can look through his window and look at my backyard in full. I mean, he’s not even that far and just last week my dog came up missing and he had my dog in his backyard,” he said. “I’ve never met the guy at all, so maybe he doesn’t want me in the neighborhood,” he added, which is most likely code for ‘Dude is a white racist who is trying to intimidate me into leaving.’

FLASHBACK: See the best memes from the time a white woman called the police on Black people having a BBQ in the park below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: