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20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports

When raw talent, relentless work ethic, and passion bridge the gap between different worlds of competition... you embrace it.

Published on April 29, 2026

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  • Athletes who dominated in different sports, defying expectations and showcasing diverse talents.
  • Stories of determination and the power of pursuing passions beyond a single field of competition.
  • Legends who left indelible marks in multiple realms, inspiring future generations of multi-sport champions.
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20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports

We celebrate athletes who rise to the top of their sport, becoming household names, role models, and even cultural icons.

But true greatness sometimes extends even further.

When raw talent, relentless work ethic, and passion bridge the gap between different worlds of competition.

Across generations, history is filled with remarkable trailblazers who broke records on the court, then turned around and conquered new challenges on the diamond, the track, or even in arenas most fans never expected.

Whether motivated by a love for the game, community pride, or a drive to uplift their legacy, their stories reflect the spirit of determination and the power of diverse talents.

Take a look below at 20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports.

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Bo Jackson

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Dominated both professional baseball (MLB) and football (NFL), becoming the only athlete to be named an All-Star in both leagues.

Deion Sanders

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Played in both the NFL and MLB, famously competing in a football game and a baseball playoff game on the same day.

Wilt Chamberlain

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In addition to his basketball dominance, Chamberlain was a talented volleyball player and track and field athlete.

Kyler Murray

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The Arizona Cardinals quarterback who was a top 5 pick in the NFL Draft was also a first-round MLB draft pick by the Oakland Athletics.

John Elway

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While best known as an NFL quarterback, Elway was also drafted by the New York Yankees to play professional baseball.

Tony Gonzalez

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A Hall of Fame NFL tight end, Gonzalez also played college basketball at Cal and considered pursuing an NBA career.

Tony Gonzalez

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A Hall of Fame NFL tight end, Gonzalez also played college basketball at Cal and considered pursuing an NBA career.

Tony Gonzalez

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A Hall of Fame NFL tight end, Gonzalez also played college basketball at Cal and considered pursuing an NBA career.

Tim Tebow

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After his NFL career, Tebow pursued professional baseball, playing in the New York Mets organization.

Shaun White

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Known as a snowboarding legend and Olympic gold medalist, White also competed professionally as a skateboarder.

Jim Thorpe

Football Player Jim Thorpe
Source: Heritage Images / Getty

An Olympic gold medalist in track and field, Thorpe also played professional football, baseball, and basketball.

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

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Excelled in track and field, winning Olympic gold, and later became a golf legend.

Jackie Robinson

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Luke Hales / Getty

Before breaking MLB’s color barrier, Robinson was a standout in football, basketball, and track at UCLA.

Charlie Ward

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Won the Heisman Trophy as a college football quarterback but chose to play in the NBA, where he had a successful basketball career.

Herschel Walker

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Known for his NFL career, Walker was also a bobsledder, sprinter, and mixed martial artist.

Dave Winfield

Dave Winfield
Source: Bettmann / Getty

Drafted by four professional leagues: MLB, NBA, ABA (basketball), and NFL, before choosing baseball.

Mookie Betts

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While a star MLB player, Betts is also an accomplished bowler, competing in professional bowling tournaments.

Jim Brown

Cleveland Browns v New York Giants
Source: Hy Peskin Archive / Getty

Widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL players, Brown was also a lacrosse star at Syracuse University and is considered one of the best lacrosse players of all time.

Bob Gibson

St. Louis Cardinals
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Before becoming a Hall of Fame MLB pitcher, Gibson played professional basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Brian Jordan

St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco Giants
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Played in both the NFL and MLB, excelling as a safety in football and an outfielder in baseball.

Pat Tillman

Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions
Source: Gene Lower / Getty

Before his NFL career, Tillman was a standout baseball player in high school and considered pursuing the sport professionally.

20 Notable Sports Athletes Who Were Great At Other Sports was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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