Why Guns Should Be Chipped Like Our Phones [EXCLUSIVE]

Hip-hop fans woke up to hear sad news today about rapper, Young Greatness being shot and killed outside a Waffle House. Reports state that he was speaking with his manager when gun shots began to go off. He allegedly tried to run, but bullets hit him and he later was pronounced dead.

As of now there is no motive as to why he was killed, but Headkrack spoke about possibly chipping guns in the future. He believes it would make things easier as to find the person that did the shooting as well as where the guns are at all times. With technology now we’re able to locate our friends and family members by using our phones and it could work the same if the government decided to chip guns.

In other hip-hop news the Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef continues. Ja Rule was supposed to perform over the weekend in Texas and to be petty, 50 Cent bought 200 tickets in the front row so that no one would be in those chairs. To clapback, Ja Rule posted several photos of 50 Cent and one showed him in makeup. This 20 year beef may never end, but for now we will continue to be entertained.

Lastly, Childish Gambino fans might have to wait even longer to see the postponed shows. His foot is still broke and he’s unable to give fans the performance they deserve.

See more photos of rappers that have sadly died from gun violence below.

