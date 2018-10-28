Porsha Williams Reveals Her Baby’s Gender At Baby Shower [VIDEO]

via MadameNoire.com:

Porsha Williams announced that she and her fiancee, Dennis McKinley, are expecting a baby girl at the baby shower over the weekend.

The crowd roared as pink confetti shot up into the air revealing that they’re having a girl.

This will be both Williams and McKinley’s first child.

Williams has always been vocal about wanting a child. She suffered a miscarriage while married to Kordell Stewart and then was devastated again after finding out she had fibroids and it could affect her fertility. Due to what she’s been through, finding out she was pregnant was exciting but nerve wrecking.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” the 37-year-old told People last month. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

Unlike her former co-star and fellow mom-to-be Kenya Moore, Williams will be returning for season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside familiar faces NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and newbie Shamari DeVoe. Season 11 premieres November 4th on Bravo at 8 PM EST.

Porsha Williams Shares Her Gender Reveal On Instagram! 👶 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/eVZ5tIfPsm — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) October 28, 2018