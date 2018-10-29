CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot And Killed

8.46K reads
Leave a comment
Young Greatness at 92.7 The Block

Source: Tonya Jameson / Radio One

According to friends, Young Greatness (real name Theodore Jones) was shot and killed outside of a Waffle House in his native New Orleans Monday morning. He was 34.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Per the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting occurred at 1:35 AM. When they arrived to the scene, they found the victim had died from a single gunshot wound.

RELATED: The Video For “Moolah” by Young Greatness May Throw You For A Loop!

Jones was born in New Orleans but moved to Houston following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He broke through in 2016 with the single “Moolah,” eventually signing a deal with Cash Money Records. Currently, there are no suspects and no motive in regards to his killing.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

SOURCE: [WWLTV]

killed , Shot , young greatness

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close