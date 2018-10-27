CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tekashi69 Gets 4 Years Probation In Child Sex Case, Involved In Shooting Hours Later

The rainbow-haired rapper is using his birth-given name in a bid to shed any association with his wild past it appears.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Oslo, Norway.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi69, sometimes stylized as Tekashi 6ix9ine, dodged a major prison bullet in a child sex case that happened well before his current level of fame. For the 2015 case, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez was given four years probation, shortened by one year, and has to stay out of trouble the entire time or else.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

TMZ exclusively reports:

Tekashi was tight-lipped walking into the NYC courthouse Friday to get his sentence. The judge gave him 4 years probation … which is exactly what the rapper’s team had requested. The courtroom, packed with his entourage, erupted in cheers. Afterward, he addressed the judge directly and embraced his government name, saying he’s Daniel Hernandez, not Tekashi69. He added, “I have millions of youth that look at me as a role model and the last place I want to be is incarcerated, they don’t deserve it. Thank you.”

SEE ALSO: Look! Tekashi69 Dropped $12K for New Teeth

The case stems from when Tekashi was 18 at a party in Harlem while a 13-year-old girl engaged in sexual acts with another man. Tekashi wasn’t seen engaging in acts, but he was seen smacking the nude girl on the bottom and laughing. It appears his legal team is sticking close to him and making sure that Hernandez keeps away from the Bloods gang that he’s affiliated with as well.

In addition to probation and staying out of trouble, he’ll have to perform 1,000 hours of community service. The staying out of trouble part might be hard though, as he was involved in a shooting in a New York City restaurant just hours after his hearing. As of now, reports are saying Tekashi’s bodyguard was hit once in the stomach after an argument broke out about entry into the establishment.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tekashi69 Gets 4 Years Probation In Child Sex Case, Involved In Shooting Hours Later was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Tekashi69

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close