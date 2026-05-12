Kevin Hart & Katt Williams Squash Beef During Live Roast On Netflix

Kevin Hart was the honored guest in a live roast, which aired on Netflix over the weekend, with fans online offering strong opinions on some of the jokes. In one of the bigger moments of the roast, Katt Williams joined the festivities with Kevin Hart reaching across the divide to squash their beef.

The Roast of Kevin Hart aired on Sunday, May 10, live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Hosted by Shane Gillis, who leaned into crossing the line often, the star-studded event was well attended with Jennifer Lopez, MGK, John Stamos, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.

Tom Brady, Teyana Taylor, Tony Hinchcliffe, Pete Davidson, Regina Hall, and Sheryl Underwood were among the many stars who joined in on roasting Hart, who took it all in stride. However, the appearance of Katt Williams took many by surprise.

Williams came to the stage in true superstar fashion, draped with a cape and approached the dais with loads of confidence. Immediately, Williams began laying into Hart, and at times, it felt personal. The jabs cut deeper and deeper, but by the time Williams wrapped, Hart reached out to him to see if the pair could move past it all. The two men embraced, and Williams ran off the stage immediately after.

What makes the moment especially interesting is Tiffany Haddish being in the audience. Hart and Williams’ feud dated back to 2017 after Williams took shots at Haddsish’s comedy career right before appearing with Hart in Night School. Their beef continued when Williams joined Shannon Sharpe’s podcast and accused Hart of being an industry plant and stealing opportunities from him.

Williams harkened back to those accusations in his roast, and Hart laughed uncomfortably at times, as did much of the crowd. After Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came in as a last-minute edition, Hart closed out the roast with shots at everyone who roasted him. However, he emphasized that he’s putting the Katt Williams beef behind him.

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“It’s not good for all these white people to see two Black people fighting. We’re too small to have the beef that we had,” Hart said. “So Katt, it’s over. The beef is over between me and Katt. And on a serious note, I love the fact that that man showed up tonight. He showed out.”

Beyond the feel-good moments, some fans online were taken aback by Shane Gillis’ jokes aimed at Underwood, Draymond Green, and most of the Black guests. Hinchcliffe, as is his style, also leaned heavily into race humor. Underwood did fire back at the jokes during her portion of the roast, as did Green.

Check out the reactions from all sides below.

Check out Usher’s intro roast below.

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Photo: Getty