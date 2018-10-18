Dr. Collier: “The Flu Vaccine Does Not Give You The Flu” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Collier is back and giving us health advice we need to hear. The weather is changing up and flu season is upon us. Dr. Collier mentioned that getting the flu shot is one of the greatest investment you could ever give yourself.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He also said, “The flu vaccine does not give you the flu.” It’s a conspiracy theory that so many think is true. Dr. Collier also spoke about how some people say that they are trying to take Black people out before voting season.

RELATED: Dr. Collier Speaks About Why You Must Start Prenatal Care As Soon As You Find Out You’re Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Last season the flu vaccine wasn’t as strong, but this year you more than likely won’t get sick if you get the shot. If you’re scared of shots they’ve made a nose spray to use. Dr. Collier mentioned that you spray half the bottle in one nostril then the other half in the other. Everyone make sure you protect yourself so you don’t get sick this flu season.

RELATED: Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Dr. Collier Tells What Women Can Do To Catch Cancer Before It Becomes Fatal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: