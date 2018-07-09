Dr. Collier Tells What Women Can Do To Catch Cancer Before It Becomes Fatal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley over the weekend attended a memorial service for someone very close to him that passed from cancer. He spoke about how she caught it at the very late stage and lost her battle after a while. Dr. Collier joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to share how women can catch cancer before it comes.
He mentioned some preventative measures could be, knowing when a family is diagnosed and then getting tested for it. Dr. Collier also talked about women finding out that they have HPV to continue to get tested for other cancers. When woman have abnormal cycles that can be a beginning cycle of finding out.
Dr. Collier also wants everyone to know that lung cancer is the #1 cancer. Some health insurance companies doesn’t think that you need to get chest x-rays, but make sure when you do your annual check up you get one. Take care of yourself and make sure you’re seeing the doctor when something might not seem right.
