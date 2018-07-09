Dr. Collier Tells What Women Can Do To Catch Cancer Before It Becomes Fatal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley over the weekend attended a memorial service for someone very close to him that passed from cancer. He spoke about how she caught it at the very late stage and lost her battle after a while. Dr. Collier joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to share how women can catch cancer before it comes.

Follow @TheRSMS

He mentioned some preventative measures could be, knowing when a family is diagnosed and then getting tested for it. Dr. Collier also talked about women finding out that they have HPV to continue to get tested for other cancers. When woman have abnormal cycles that can be a beginning cycle of finding out.

RELATED: A Healthy Meal Can Help With Prostate Cancer Prevention [VIDEO]

Dr. Collier also wants everyone to know that lung cancer is the #1 cancer. Some health insurance companies doesn’t think that you need to get chest x-rays, but make sure when you do your annual check up you get one. Take care of yourself and make sure you’re seeing the doctor when something might not seem right.

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Joe Jackson Passing Away From “Patriotic” Cancer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Eva Marcille Tells What She Said To NeNe Leakes After Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Diagnosis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer 1. Sophia Vergara Source:Splash news 1 of 11 2. Angelina Jolie Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Leah Still Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Big Ang Source:Splash News 4 of 11 5. Hugh Jackman Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Brandi Maxielle Source:Kass For The Brand Group 6 of 11 7. Robin Roberts Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Stuart Scott Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Giuliana Rancic Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift. Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Diem Brown Source:Splash News 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Dr. Collier Tells What Women Can Do To Catch Cancer Before It Becomes Fatal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer