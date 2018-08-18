Dr. Collier Speaks About Why You Must Start Prenatal Care As Soon As You Find Out You’re Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Collier came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about Black woman and pregnancy. For all woman as soon as you find out you’re pregnant he advises you begin prenatal care. He talked about taking vitamins, eating right and so much more.
Black woman have a high rate of death from child birth. Dr. Collier has delivered over 1,000 babies in his time and about 20% were complicated. He even spoke about how Serena Williams was very honest about almost passing away after having her baby girl.
