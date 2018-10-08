Youth Pastor Arrested After Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old In The Bathroom During Service

Jonathan Lamont Jenkins, a youth pastor at Starlight Baptist Church was recently arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old-girl at the church. The Christian Post reports that the assault happened during a worship service in the bathroom. Jenkins was arrested in front of a liquor store in Santa Ana.
He’s being charged with aggravated assault of a minor and being held on $1,000,000 bail. Police state that the young girl has been attending the church for two years and Jenkins had been making advances towards her since she was 12. The victim told police that she was held against her will, strangled and then sexually assaulted by Jenkins.
Cpl. Anthony Bertanga mentioned that Jenkins has a criminal history and was convicted for robbery, burglary, narcotics violations and more. Bertanga said, “The way he handled this child, in the manner he handled this child, in the location he handled this child, leads them to believe that potentially there are other victims out there.” Authorities are asking if anyone has more information on Jenkins to come forward.
