Follow @TheRSMS

27-year-old Dallas Cowboys football player, Travis Frederick, was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a disease which causes parts of the body to become weak. No official word yet on when he will return back to the field. See the video below for more details (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest:

27-Year-Old Dallas Cowboys Football Player Diagnosed With Guillain-Barre Syndrome [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: