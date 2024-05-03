NBA YoungBoy Was Denied Bail And Faces Three New Charges

NBA YoungBoy, also known as Kentrell Gaulden, faced new charges related to a prescription fraud operation in Ogden, Utah. Previously, he had been charged with 63 counts by Cache County authorities, including identity fraud, obtaining prescriptions under false pretenses, and forgery, along with other charges like possession of a dangerous weapon and controlled substances.

The recent charges filed on April 26, 2024, from Weber County added another possession of a firearm by a restricted person felony charge and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a prescription to Gaulden’s legal troubles.

A motion from the Weber County Attorney’s Office requested that Gaulden be held without bail, citing substantial evidence supporting the charges and concerns about his potential danger to the community or risk of fleeing jurisdiction. The motion pointed to Gaulden’s history of alleged criminal activities and violations of pre-trial release conditions.

On April 30, 2024, Judge Joseph Bean issued a warrant for Gaulden’s arrest, denying pretrial release based on the evidence presented, including his involvement in prescription fraud and the risk he posed to the community. Gaulden, known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again or NBA YoungBoy, had been residing in Huntsville, Utah, under house arrest for federal firearms charges originating from Louisiana. His move to Utah was reportedly to be closer to a positive influence from his childhood. The prescription fraud scheme allegedly involved fraudulent prescriptions and pickup by associates at various pharmacies.

