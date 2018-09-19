Two Women Arrested After Selling Marijuana Edibles At Church Event

Two women in Georgia are now facing charges after being arrested for selling marijuana edibles at a church event. According to Fox28Media, a church in the area was doing an event and allowed vendors to sell items. Ebony Cooper and Leah Pressley were selling THC laced baked goods.

Some say the ladies were selling different treats with it in such as, cereal treats, brownies and pudding. Agents went in and bought several of the items and then kept their eyes on the ladies. When the ladies left the event they were followed and police searched the vehicle of Pressley.

Police found not only a large amount of edibles, but money and a loaded gun, which they think were with them at the church. The ladies are now facing felony drug charges and are currently in jail. CNT agents believe that Cooper was advertising the baked good on social media pages. CNT Assistant Deputy Director Gene Harley said, “We would simply say in this particular investigation is that this is still an active investigation and additional charges are possible as well as additional arrests are possible as this investigation furthers.”

Member of the church, Detric Legget said, “We had no idea what was going on here. Why would something like this go on and you have God’s House involved. This church and this organization and this community does not condone this type of behavior and for something like this to happen, it shows lack of faith in how people feel about God.”

