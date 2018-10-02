Watch: Headkrack Releases Video For The “All The Way Lit” Song Off His Debut Album

We always hear Headkrack killing the freestyles on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and now you’ll soon be able to hear him on his debut album: Aktion Park.

The RSMS co-host and rapper debuted his music video for his “All The Way Lit” (featuring Mahdi) track off the upcoming album last week at a private music and video release party in Atlanta where Da Brat and Porsha Williams, along with many other familiar faces, were in attendance to watch the special visual unfold.

Peep the video below and stay tuned to follow Headkrack’s journey from behind the radio board to releasing his first solo album.

