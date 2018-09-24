Hiphop Spot: Da Brat Gets Featured In Grammy Museum, J. Cole Reschedules Dreamville Festival, T.I. Curates Trap Music Museum & More

There’s a new hiphop story every new day and today, we learned that Da Brat‘s and her SoSo Def family’s been featured in the GRAMMY Museum, J. Cole rescheduled his Dreamville Festival, Drake had to cancel a show because he was sick, and T.I.‘s curating a pop-up trap music museum! See details below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival was supposed to go down in North Carolina on September 15, but the show had to be rescheduled due to the arrival of Hurricane Florence. The one-day fest will now take place in April of next year with a new lineup to be released at a later date, according to a press release. Click here for the full story.

T.I.is a trap music creator and connoisseur. So it makes all the sense that the Atlanta rapper is curating a pop-up museum dedicated to the Hip-Hop sub-genre. Click here for the full story.

The 6 God is feeling under the weather. Drake was sick enough that he had to postpone dates of his Aubrey & the Three Amigos tour and he took to social media to explain. Click here for the full story.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: