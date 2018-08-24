It’s about that time for Flow & Go! Headkrack begins his rap with talking about all the beef between Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott. He also spoke about how he couldn’t tell if she had beef with Kylie Jenner as well.
Da Brat got on the microphone to talk about Chicago and how she will always represent for it. She also talked about rising about everything. Headkrack got the microphone back to talk about Amber Rose being single and what he would do if he could date her.
RELATED: Headkrack Flow & Go Inspired By Cardi B, Tekashia 6ix9ine, Kendrick Lamar & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About Drake’s “In My Feelings” Video, Colin Kaepernick & More [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack Freestyles About DeRay Davis On “Snowfall” & Da Brat Spits Classic Bars [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Why Tamar Braxton Is Beefing With Phaedra Parks [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Nicki Minaj Beef With Travis Scott, Amber Rose Being Single & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- We Fix Money Back to School Cash Giveaway: BACK-2-SCHOOL “WORD OF THE DAY” CONTEST
- Is Nicki Minaj Changing Her Tune About Kylie Jenner? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Making Nasty Comments Toward Ludacris [EXCLUSIVE]
- Countess Vaughn Claims Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her Face [EXCLUSIVE]
- Star-Studded Gospel Lineup Revealed For Aretha Franklin Funeral
- Why Black Tony Is Crying About His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]
- How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]