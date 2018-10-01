Porsha Williams Allegedly Engaged To Dennis McKinley

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Porsha Williams is finally getting the fairytale story she always wanted. She recently announced that her and boyfriend, Dennis McKinley were expecting their first child and now she’s showing off a huge rock on her finger. According to Us Magazine, this past weekend she posted a photo on Instagram holding up a huge diamond ring and smiling from ear to ear.

In the caption it read, “Feed off of good energy or bad energy will feed on you!” Some also believe that Porsha let the cat out the bag about the gender of her baby as well. She commented on popular influencer, Ming Lee’s Instagram account where she showed four babies under the dryer. Porsha commented and said, “Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol.”

She has been dating her boyfriend for nearly a year and a couple months ago showed him off for the first time on social media. Porsha was once married to NFL star, Kordell Stewart, but the split up in 2013. Congratulations Porsha!

