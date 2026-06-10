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President Donald Trump & Stephen A. Smith Trade Insults

President Donald Trump & Stephen A. Smith Trade Insults

After President Donald Trump fired back at Stephen A. Smith over his Knicks game attendance comment, the two have since added to the feud.

Published on June 10, 2026

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Two men in suits standing in front of WHCA (White House Correspondents' Association) backdrop.

President Donald Trump and Stephen A. Smith are at odds, and the feud is gaining momentum. After Stephen A. Smith made a quip about President Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals, it appears that the gloves are off.

Stephen A. Smith threw the first blow after urging President Donald Trump to avoid attending Game 3 of the Spurs vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Trump answered back by attacking the ESPN host’s intellect in connection with his now-defunct presidential bid.

Smith, never one to let a shot slide, fired back with, “You want to talk about IQ? I could say I put my IQ up against yours any day of the week.”

He added, “I could ask you to debate me since you think you’re that dude, OK? We could go a myriad of ways with all of this. But I’m not gonna let you off the hook because none of that is important.”

Smith also took shots at Trump further on First Take, addressing chatter that the president fell asleep while watching the game.

“I’m not going to accuse him of snoring because I wasn’t in earshot. The brother wasn’t awake,” Smith said.

Trump took to Truth Social to deliver a blistering takedown of Smith in an early-morning rant yesterday (June 9).

“Stephen A. Smith is an arrogant fool, a low IQ individual,” Trump said on Tuesday. “In other words, he’s ‘dumb as a rock,’ and totally unqualified to ever think of running for high political office, or even low political office, for that matter!”

Your move, Stephen A.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump & Stephen A. Smith Trade Insults was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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