How “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Spent Their Labor Day Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” is back after Labor Day weekend and spoke about how much fun they had over the break. Rock-T went to a football game and rested. Da Brat mentioned she worked, but had so much fun Friday in Alabama at the live broadcast.

Headkrack loved Friday in Alabama and went to Chicago and to a gym to DJ the “Bandz and Booty Class,” which was quite interesting. Rickey Smiley spent time with his grandad and his family at the Allstate Family Reunion. He also went to a bbq and he watched a little boy get so mad and he tried to make him happy, but nothing worked. One woman at the event talked about how he about to move some furniture to fight.

