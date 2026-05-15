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20 Songs About Racing That Are Worth Listening To

From NASCAR references and street racing anthems to songs made for late night drives, racing culture has inspired music across hip-hop, rock, R&B, and pop for decades.

Whether you’re getting ready for race weekend, cruising downtown, or building the perfect driving playlist, these songs bring speed, adrenaline, and motion to life.

Here are 20 songs about racing, fast cars, and life in the fast lane that deserve a spot in your rotation.