Headkrack talked about how the Forbes list came out and Floyd Mayweather is #1 for making $285 million last year. Mayweather only fought one time and made a portion of that. Headkrack would like “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to make that much and fight people.
He would pair Da Brat up with the dude from Footlocker that took pictures of her and Juicy would go against R2-D2. Gary With Da Tea would have to fight the girl Rickey Smiley saw on the moped that had her back arched. Rickey mentioned he would have to go against George Wallace for talking about his mother all the time and Rock-T would have to fight Drake. Who do you think Headkrack would take on in the ring?
RELATED: Pepa Of Salt-N-Pepa Dragged Into Boyfriend’s Bitter Divorce Fight
RELATED: Janet Jackson Credits Relationship With God In Fight Against Lifelong Depression
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Woman With Private Part, Promises To Fight Charge
The Latest:
- What Happens When Public Officials Are Not Held Accountable [EXCLUSIVE]
- Does Tamar Braxton Have A New Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black Tony Gives Thanks For Squigeons [EXCLUSIVE]
- People “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast Members Should Fight [EXCLUSIVE]
- Woman Hospitalized For Heart Problems Gets Pranked [EXCLUSIVE]
- French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe To Donate World Cup Winnings To Charity
- How Will Smith Showed Cardi B International Love [EXCLUSIVE]
- T.I. Breaks Down How To Get Black Lives To Matter To Corporations [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- The Truth About The Beef Between The Rock & Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Cardi B Is Already The Big Winner Of The 2018 MTV VMAs [EXCLUSIVE]