Letters To “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

Fans of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” are always writing letters to talk about how much they love the show. Special K decided to read some of the letters addressed to the show and it was pretty hilarious what was written. One listener spoke about Gary With Da Tea and announcing that he had cancer and then mentioned she wants to hook him up with her daughter.

Special K mentioned that she must not listen to the show often because Gary wouldn’t like that. A 3rd grade teacher wrote a letter to Juicy because she would like for her to come have a play date. Another letter addressed to Da Brat was written by a young man that recently saw her in a bathing suit and got caught by his mom doing stuff. He also read a letter that PETA sent to Rickey Smiley.

