Omar Epps Freestyles On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Omar Epps is known for his acting skills and came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to share his new book “From Fatherless To Fatherhood.” While there Epps also showed off his freestyle abilities. Headkrack dropped a beat and Epps just smiled as he began to rap.

He talked about investing his time in the game, showing off another talent for the culture and so much more. After he finished Epps mentioned that he loves hip-hop and is invested in the culture. He felt no pressure when he got on the microphone and didn’t have any excuses.

From movies to books to showing off these freestyle skills, Epps is filled with so much talent. Tell us what you think of his freestyle.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

