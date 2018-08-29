A video surfaced of a skit titled “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.” It was in that video that Cardi B was playing the role of Coretta Scott King. They spoke about Martin Luther King Jr.’s alleged cheating and so much more.
A lot of people weren’t happy that Cardi B did this skit and she has since apologized to the family and Bernice King. On Twitter, Bernice addressed the issue and mentioned she thanked Cardi B for apologizing for doing this skit. Some things that people think will be funny become more controversial as people see it.
RELATED: Why People Are Upset That Cardi B Is Playing Coretta Scott King In Comedy Sketch [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Are Offset And Cardi B Waiting For A Check To Show Off Baby Kulture? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Cardi B Apologizes To Bernice King For Parody Video [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Someone Else To Be His Dad [EXCLUSIVE]
- Malaika Terry Talks About Drake, Her Imports And More
- Michelle Obama Offers Students A Vision For Their Future As School Year Begins
- Officer Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Death Of Jordan Edwards
- Snoop Dogg To Develop Cookbook [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Swae Lee Might Sue A Fan [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why People Are Upset That Cardi B Is Playing Coretta Scott King In Comedy Sketch [EXCLUSIVE]
- LIVE STREAM: Aretha Franklin Funeral Visitation In Detroit [WATCH]
- Why There Could Possibly Be Friction Between Melania Trump & Donald Trump Over John McCain’s Funeral [EXCLUSIVE]